Stephanie Pratt doesn't consider her brother Spencer Pratt or his wife Heidi her ''family'' anymore.

The 32-year-old reality star admitted she isn't on speaking terms with the couple - who have 18-month-old son Gunnar together - anymore but claimed she has no idea why they have a problem with her.

Speaking on her iHeartRadio 'Pratt Cast' podcast with Wells Adams, she said: ''We are not on good terms. We are not on speaking terms. I do not consider them my family...

''This is me actually exiting my family. I've tried to be nice to her for 10 years because I love my brother. It never changes. They flip the switch on me and I have no idea. ... None of it makes sense.''

Stephanie explained the latest drama between them happened during a recent photoshoot for upcoming reality show 'The Hills: New Beginnings'.

She said: ''We had our photo shoots for press and for the opening titles. We had three days of it that went to like 3 a.m. -- they were long shoots. And Heidi had a bottle of champagne that she gave all the girls except for me.''

Asked if the 32-year-old star could have been worried about Stephanie's drinking, she insisted: ''I'm not an alcoholic.''

But the 'Made in Chelsea' star didn't confront her sister-in-law at the time because of her parents.

She added: ''That is the last time I'm putting my parents as the priority in front of this relationship...

''Before 'The Hills: New Beginnings', my mom, my brother and I all sat down and we said we will not let this ruin our family again''.

I'm done. I don't care. I'm not protecting them anymore.

''I'm also not going to pretend that Spencer and Heidi are good people like I was doing for most of the series for my parents.''

While Stephanie insisted she is happy to have the ''toxic'' couple out of her life, she admitted she'll miss her nephew.

She said: ''Heidi doesn't want Spencer to have a relationship with anyone but her. And you know what? That's fine. I don't want a relationship with Spencer anymore.

''Gunner, I will miss the fact that I'm going to miss out on the cutest, cutest, cutest little boy's early years but it's not worth it.''