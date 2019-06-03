Stephanie Pratt is expecting to be portrayed as the ''villain'' in the 'Hills' reboot - but she doesn't care.

The 33-year-old beauty recently claimed she no longer considers her brother Spencer Pratt or sister-in-law Heidi Montag - who both also appear on the show - to be her family and has promised their fallout will feature on the programme, though she doesn't think she'll be shown in a good light.

She said: ''I think everyone is a villain at some point in a series.''

Stephanie believes her stint living in the UK has changed her attitude to people, and it's that which people may not like.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I've been living in London and everyone is no bulls**t. It's not like LA.

''In London, when you have a problem, you go up to that person and you don't just like allow bulls**t and lies and you call people out. So I do that a lot.

''So I might be the villain. I mean, I fight with a lot of people.''

The 'Made in Chelsea' star admitted she stands by her comments that Spencer and Heidi - who have 20-month-old son Gunner together - are not her family any more.

She said: ''Totally, and I don't speak about non family people that I've never met.''

Meanwhile, Whitney Port recently admitted it had been ''intense'' shooting 'The Hills' amid the family feud.

She said: ''I did a lot, it is really intense.

''They have some deeply-rooted issues that I would love for them to work out, but I'm not sure they're at the place themselves where they want to work it out yet, so we'll see how that all plays out.''

Whitney confessed that although the siblings urge their castmates to ''pick sides'' while shooting the reality show; she doesn't feel as though she ''knows the situation enough'' in order to support either Spencer or Stephanie.

She said: ''It is hard when we film there is this need or push to pick sides. They kind of want you to pick sides, but I'm really not that kind of person.

''I don't know the situation enough or the issues they have enough in order to pick sides. I just think that it's more grey than black and white with them.''