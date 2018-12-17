Stephanie Pratt claims her brother Spencer Pratt hasn't allowed her to see his son.

The 35-year-old reality star and his wife Heidi Montag have 14-month-old son Gunner Stone together, and Spencer's sister Stephanie claims that she's only seen the tot five times and ''held him once''.

Stephanie says Spencer didn't even tell her Heidi was expecting a baby, and instead she discovered the happy news via the internet on her birthday.

The 32-year-old beauty said: ''I think the headline was 'Stephanie gets the best gift of all,' which was just like a horrible shock. [Their] child just turned one and I have seen him five times. I held him once. It's horrific, but I'm still in a good mood. It's all good.''

But despite the two siblings seeming being at loggerheads, the 'Made In Chelsea' star still insists she's Spencer's ''biggest fan'', even if he doesn't want to speak to her.

Speaking on her new 'Pratt Cast' podcast with Wells Adams, Stephanie said: ''A long time ago, he told me that he unsistered me so I don't think I've been sistered back. It's been awkward. Even when he told me I was adopted at like 12, I still love him and believe everything he's said. I'm his biggest fan.''

This isn't the first time Spencer and Stephanie have been on non-speaking terms, as Stephanie claimed in September last year that the siblings weren't currently speaking to one another.

She said: ''We don't have a rivalry but we're not talking at the moment. But it's just on and off. We clash, I ask him for every piece of advice, like, always. So we are so so so close.''

The two siblings are set to have their differences aired when MTV's 'The Hills' reboot - titled 'The Hills: New Beginnings' - hits screens in 2019.