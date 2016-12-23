Stephanie Pratt ''fought'' her jewellery partner over including a choker in the MeMe London accessories line.

The 30-year-old reality television star - who is known for appearing in the American series 'The Hills' - collaborated with the brand last year, which is continue to expand globally, has admitted she had a long battle with her colleague Andraya Smith over what designs to feature.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the blonde beauty said: ''And me and my jewellery partner, Andraya, we've got Meme London and we just actually did QVC, and now we're breaking into America, we're in Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, so that's been so much fun to design also.

''I actually fought her on this. I wanted to do chokers and she was like 'No no no, it's a fad it'll be gone.' So finally I convinced her. They are so cute.''

And the 'Made In Chelsea' star has revealed she is desperate to expand the capsule to include a children's line for the brand.

She explained: ''Well that's we just had our second birthday last month, so we're going to continue doing that, and we just got a men's line that's not as big as women's. But I really want to do kids because my nieces and nephew are always taking my sisters stuff and trying to wear them. So I really want to do this.''

And Stephanie has revealed she plans to venture more into skin care in the New Year.

Speaking about her future plans, she said: ''Well I just launched a nutrition company, so it's everything I can't find in LA and then ClaireaBella, and I basically used to take twelve vitamins a day and now I just combine them so it's one capsule and there's one for skin that's what I swear by.

''So I would love to do more into skin care, like through this with fitness and mind.''