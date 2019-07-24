Stephanie Pratt has blasted her brother Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag as ''evil''.

The trio recently reunited to film the new series of MTV's 'The Hills: New Beginnings', with Stephanie, 33, flying in to California from her new home in London for it, but Stephanie has lashed out at the pair and tried to reunite Heidi's feud with her former pal Lauren Conrad.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I'm drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don't exist... but instead the MOST lovely people in the world- you guys are my family these days. I am so grateful, it makes my heart hurt . Thank you for making me feel like I belong somewhere (Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here). omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you've been spewing about me was for a magazine cover.''

Referring to 2009 when false reports of a sex tape between former 'Hills' star Lauren Conrad and her former boyfriend Jason Wahler surfaced, Stephanie added: ''for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don't have 1 friend (your nanny doesn't count- you pay her) (sic).''

Lauren previously revealed that Spencer had taken responsibility for the false reports, saying: ''We actually have it on tape. Spencer] takes responsibility and says sorry for it.''

Meanwhile, Stephanie went on to rubbish claims she had hooked up with co-star Justin Bobby and she lashed out at their co-star and his ex-girlfriend Audrina Patridge.

She wrote: ''@justinbobbybrescia you were my rock the entire series- I love you & thank you. PS: spoiler alert... we NEVER hooked up. Audrina is crazy. like you dated this guy ten years ago... you married someone else & have a child with him! And-As if you liked Justin!! you were dating someone off camera!! (the guy u went on a blind date with the night after the festival)! No one plays a better victim than you. (OMG you actually should go into acting)!!! Ughhh and all the months you spent trying to get all of the girls against me... I mean thats Speidi's job!!!

''Truth: I did not watch last nights episode Bc I didn't want to re-live my ''friend'' attacking my character & making up lies about me when I have ALWAYS been a good friend to you. (You should watch the original Hills for a memory refresher) I am still utterly shocked & hurt you did this to me for camera time. I will always be honest, I've been on reality tv for 11 years straight... I can't be anything except straight up REAL. I have no interest in being fake, pretending my life is perfect. That was my #PrattCast recap LOL. I love you all & need your support to get thru the struggles- thank you a million times over. Ok time for a nap, literally what an exhausting year #hibernationmode in full effect (sic).''