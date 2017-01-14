Stephanie Davis is ''so in love'' with her newborn son.

The 23-year-old actress welcomed a baby boy into the world on Friday (13.01.16) and took to Instagram one day later to share a picture of the tot's hand grasping her finger.

She captioned the sweet snap: ''The day my world became complete.

''Ive been overwhelmed and so in love with you. Words could never describe. Thank you for all your support! (sic).''

While Stephanie insists her ex-boyfriend Jeremy McConnell, 26, is the newborn's father, he has expressed his doubts but said he will support the baby if it turns out to be his.

He told The Sun Online: ''I am delighted that Steph has safely had the baby, of course if he is my son I will absolutely step up and do what I can to support him.''

And Jeremy insisted he has been in touch with his former girlfriend, but she has snubbed his attempts to speak about the situation.

He added: ''Any timescale for that is in Steph's hands now.

''I did reach out to her some weeks ago but didn't hear back.''

A spokesperson for the actress confirmed on Friday that she had given birth in Liverpool following a 48-hour labour.

They said: ''We can confirm our client Stephanie Davis today gave birth to a baby boy in Liverpool. Mother and baby are doing fine.''

Stephanie has not yet revealed her baby's name, even though she has known what she wants to call her son since August.

She said last year: ''I've picked my boy's name! It's not Albi but that will definitely be a middle name.

''I'm going to keep it a secret for now but I will say it's something different - I've not heard it before! It's like a movie star name.

''We got it when a guy started talking to me while I was with my friends recently and he said his name when he left - we just all looked at each other and knew, so thanks to him!

''My mum loves it but my brothers weren't so sure to start with - but I think they want a proper lad's name.''