Stephanie Davis has congratulated her friend Danielle Lloyd on the news she is expecting another boy.

The 24-year-old actress - who has two-month-old son Caben with her on/off partner Jeremy McConnell - took to Twitter to wish the 32-year-old model her best after she found out she her first child with fiancé Michael O'Neill will be a son during a live ultrasound scan on 'Loose Women' on Friday (07.04.17) as panellists Christine Bleakley, Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore and Coleen Nolan looked on.

Steph tweeted: ''Congrats Dan!! Lots of love woo a boy Made up for you xx (sic).''

And former 'The Apprentice' star Luisa Zissman took to her Instagram account to congratulate the star after Danielle uploaded a photo of her finding out the gender backstage in the 'Loose Women' studio.

Luisa simply wrote: ''Congrats Hun!! (sic)''

Danielle - who already has three sons, Archie, six, Harry, five, and three-year-old George, with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara - revealed she was ''excited'' for her fourth son and joked that she was ''preparing for another messy boy'' after discovering the baby's sex on the ITV daytime programme.

She said: ''I'm so happy ... I'm excited now. At least I know and I can prepare myself for another messy boy in the house!''