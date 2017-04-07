Stephanie Davis took to Twitter to congratulate her pal Danielle Lloyd on the news she is expecting a baby boy, with the gender of her tot being revealed on an episode of 'Loose Women' on Friday (07.04.17).
Stephanie Davis has congratulated her friend Danielle Lloyd on the news she is expecting another boy.
The 24-year-old actress - who has two-month-old son Caben with her on/off partner Jeremy McConnell - took to Twitter to wish the 32-year-old model her best after she found out she her first child with fiancé Michael O'Neill will be a son during a live ultrasound scan on 'Loose Women' on Friday (07.04.17) as panellists Christine Bleakley, Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore and Coleen Nolan looked on.
Steph tweeted: ''Congrats Dan!! Lots of love woo a boy Made up for you xx (sic).''
And former 'The Apprentice' star Luisa Zissman took to her Instagram account to congratulate the star after Danielle uploaded a photo of her finding out the gender backstage in the 'Loose Women' studio.
Luisa simply wrote: ''Congrats Hun!! (sic)''
Danielle - who already has three sons, Archie, six, Harry, five, and three-year-old George, with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara - revealed she was ''excited'' for her fourth son and joked that she was ''preparing for another messy boy'' after discovering the baby's sex on the ITV daytime programme.
She said: ''I'm so happy ... I'm excited now. At least I know and I can prepare myself for another messy boy in the house!''
