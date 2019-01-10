Stellan Skarsgard has been cast as villainous Baron Harkonnen in 'Dune'.

The 'Mama Mia! Here We Go Again' actor will play the antagonist, whose family once ruled Arrakis in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi movie adaption of Frank Herbert's classic novel, which sees him fight Timothee Chalamet's alter-ego Pauld Atreides, who leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign of the desert planet after they are betrayed.

Skasgard's casting comes hot off the heels of Dave Bautista - who worked with Villeneuve on 2017's 'Blade Runner 2049' - joining as Glossu Rabban, the older nephew of Harkonnen.

Rebecca Ferguson is set to portray Lady Jessica, Atreides' mother.

Villeneuve, Mary Parent, and Cale Boyter will produce the project, and Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull, and Kim Herbert will executive produce.

Legendary acquired the film and TV rights in 2016 after signing a deal with Herbert's estate for his iconic tome.

The original 1984 movie featured Francesca Annis as Jessica, and Kyle MacLachlan played Paul, and Sir Patrick Stewart and Sting also appeared in the film, which was directed by David Lynch.

Villeneuve previously admitted 'Dune' is his ''dream project''.

He said: ''Once I commit, I commit. When Legendary offered me to do 'Dune', on a silver plate? Which was like my dream project that I'm dreaming to do for 30 years?

''I said yes right away.''

Filming is due to commence in Budapest and Jordan in spring.

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old filmmaker previously revealed he turned down helming Bond 25 to work on 'Dune'.

He had been one the names touted to direct the final 007 movie starring Daniel Craig, but said no to the spy blockbuster because he was ''busy'' getting ready to fulfill his dream to remake the sci-fi epic.

He said: ''The thing is I don't know about that but listen, Daniel Craig is a very inspiring actor and I had some contact and the thing is that I'm busy right now doing 'Dune'.

''But, I will say to have the privilege to work with him it would be a dream. I would love to work with Daniel and a Bond movie for me would be a treat. It's a matter of timing, I guess.''