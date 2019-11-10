Stella Mccartney wants to make veganism ''cool and sexy''.

The fashion designer credits her late mother Linda Mccartney for encouraging more people to turn to vegetarian food but she thinks the secret to its wider success is ''educating'' people and making it more accessible.

She said: ''She put veggie food in the frozen aisle and she made it affordable. If we want people to go veggie, we need to educate them. We need to inspire them, make it look sexy, make it look cool, and make it accessible.''

And her father Sir Paul McCartney says small changes have big consequences.

He added to The Sunday Times magazine: ''When we started Meat Free Monday, the idea was this is doable, so let's hope people can do this. If you look at the period between then and now ... it's on fire! If people start to do it on a small scale, they miss meat one day, then find that it's a bit more affordable, and they learn from it.''

Meanwhile, Stella previously urged the fashion industry to come together and make ''systemic, sustainable changes''.

She wrote in an open letter: ''The fashion industry is at a crossroads, and I believe that this is a moment for us to come together to achieve systemic, sustainable change in our industry. The fashion industry is one of the most polluting and damaging industries in the world. Every single second, the equivalent of one rubbish truck of textiles is sent to landfill or burnt.

''The fashion industry accounts for more than a third of ocean microplastics, while textile dyeing is the second largest polluter of clean water globally. If nothing changes, by 2050 the fashion industry will be using up to a quarter of the world's carbon budget. This way of working is not sustainable. The world is crying out for change, and it is our responsibility to act now ... The science is clear, and we need to do more than just incremental shifts; keeping business as usual is no longer an option.''