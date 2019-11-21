Stella Mccartney wants Adidas to go vegan.

The 48-year-old fashion designer has worked with the sportswear brand to create vegan alternatives to its popular Stan Smith collection of footwear and Stella hopes it will encourage them to go vegan on more products.

She told Vogue.co.uk: ''Consumers really are more conscious of where things come from now, and how they are made. But I think many people don't really care or can't tell the difference between the real leather and faux leather pair. It just makes me think how many animals' lives could be saved if Stan Smith and Adidas would change from real leather to vegetarian leather, and use non-animal-based glues like we use.

''The launch of our vegan Stan Smith brought us a whole new customer which was predominantly the younger generation. So many young people came into our stores to enquire about the Stan Smith, asking questions about what the trainer was made with, telling our staff about why it was important for them to choose a vegan shoe over a leather one and what it represented. This is the future.''

Stella also insisted that the fashion industry needs to take action on the world's climate crisis.

She said: ''The world is crying out for change. The younger generation are standing up and telling us that our house is on fire and that we need to respond like we are in a crisis (because we are in fact in a crisis). As one of the most polluting industries in the world, the fashion industry is now at a crossroads. We need to come together and achieve sustainable change to build a better future.''