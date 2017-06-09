Stella Mccartney will use ocean plastic in her new fashion line.

The 45-year-old fashion designer has teamed up with Parley for the Oceans to create a line of clothing which uses upcycled plastic taken from the ocean instead of the woven or recycled polyester that is usually used in Stella's items.

The aim for the long-term project entitled Ocean Legends is to help ''protect'' oceans from pollution, as the brand claims that by 2050, there will be more plastic in our waters than fish.

Stella - who is the daughter of Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney - announced the news on Thursday (08.06.17) in an Instagram video which showed the extent of the damage to the world's oceans.

She captioned the video: ''By 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in our oceans by weight. We must protect our oceans.

''Today, on #WorldOceansDay, we have collaborated with @Parley.tv and @SeaShepherd to raise awareness around the biggest threats to our oceans today. In honour of @CaptainPaulWatson's lifetime of work in conserving the oceans, our limited edition #FalabellaGO backpack is made from recycled marine plastic, with 100% of proceeds going to benefit Sea Shepherd and their ongoing efforts.

''Learn more on #StellasWorld and pre-order the bag at #StellaMcCartney.com now.

''#StellaCares #StellaXParley #ParleyAIR (sic)''

The first item to be released from the range is an updated version of the existing Falabella Go backpack.

Made from recycled polyester fabric salvaged from the sea, it will feature the brand's signature braided Falabella chain across its pocket, as well as Sea Shepherd badges, also made from ocean plastic.

The bag is expected to launch later this year, but as of yet it is unknown when other items in the collection will be made available.