Stella Mccartney chose Kate Moss and Kaia Gerber to represent her brand going forward as she has a ''true connection'' with both women and they represent females across the generations.
Stella Mccartney chose Kate Moss and Kaia Gerber to represent her eponymous brand because the two models represent the ''wonder of women'' across the generations.
The 47-year-old designer recently unveiled her latest collection at her spring/summer 2019 show and she selected 44-year-old supermodel Kate to represent ''women of today'' and 17-year-old rising star Kaia - whose mother is catwalk legend Cindy Crawford - to symbolise ''women of tomorrow''.
Speaking to Vogue UK, she said: ''I have a true connection with these women. For this season, I wanted to capture the wonder of women: the circle of life and the love of learning from those that inspire and came before us and are in the now. We represent women of any age.''
This will be supermodel Kate's seventh time posing as the face of the label and Kaia's first campaign, and the designer insists both models ''bold beauty'' shone through during the shoot.
Stella - whose father is Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney - said: ''There was so much energy at the shoot! Kate and Kaia's bold beauty really shine in these images ... and our effortless relationships - how we choose to support one another over time - come through.''
A lot of Stella's latest collection is made using environmentally friendly materials, including regenerated cashmere, organic cotton and denim, recycled nylon and sustainable viscose, and a favourite of the designer includes the new monogram cluster bags, which are made from environmentally-friendly cotton.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.