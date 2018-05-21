Stella Mccartney felt ''humbled'' to be chosen to dress Meghan Markle for her wedding reception.

The 46-year-old British designer created a bespoke sleeveless silk crepe gown with a high neck for the newly anointed Duchess of Sussex to wear to her post-wedding celebration at Frogmore House - following her marriage to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle where Meghan wore a boat-neck, silk Givenchy gown created by Clare Waight Keller - says she was ''honoured'' to have been handed responsibility to create an outfit for such an historical occasion

She told WWD: ''I am so proud and honoured to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design, it has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career and I am so proud of all the team on this stunning sunny royal day.''

Meghan, 36, accessorised with a pair of Aquazzura satin shoes which had baby blue soles - to pay tribute to the tradition that brides must wear something blue to symbolise love and fidelity - as they left for the venue in a classic Jaguar convertible, and she flashed a huge aquamarine cocktail ring from Princess Diana's personal collection, believed to have been given to her by Prince Harry for the occasion.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also dressed in Stella McCartney to celebrate her daughter's marriage to Harry, wearing a scarlet red, long-sleeve silk dress with suede sandals and a brass coloured box clutch bag.

Stella also dressed a number of stars who attended the wedding service including Amal Clooney in a yellow silk midi dress and Oprah Winfrey in a blush pink dress with a lace trim.