Stella Mccartney wants to break the cliché of sustainable fashion.

The 46-year-old designer wants the fashion industry to change its ways and become more environmentally friendly - even choosing to shoot her fashion campaigns on landfill sites - and growing up as a vegetarian she learnt how to bring up the topic of sustainability in a way which would help change people's mindsets and hopes to apply this same principal to the fashion industry.

Speaking at the launch for the upcoming V&A Fashioned from Nature exhibition - which looks at the complex relationship between fashion and the natural world - she said: ''About 1 per cent of clothing is recycled! Only 1 per cent, I mean, what are we doing?

''When I was younger, just saying you were vegetarian at someone else's dinner table wasn't often a pleasant conversation. So I learned early on how to navigate those conversations and I learned early on that there were ways of introducing a different mindset.

''I come at fashion with lightness of heart. I shot my last ad campaign in a landfill site for a reason, and to make a point, obviously. But the models looked happy, there was lightness, there was colour. My messaging is not the kind that is going to make you panic or feel rubbish about yourself or not sleep at night, because I don't think that achieves much.

Stella - who is the daughter of animal rights activists, musical legend Sir Paul McCartney and late vegetarian pioneer Linda McCartney - is inspired in her work by nature and credits ''every fabric'' she uses as being influenced by the vibrant prints and colours found in the natural world.

She explained: ''Everything comes from nature. I mean, where does colour come from, if not from nature, from the changing of the seasons? Every fabric we use is emulating something from nature. Nature is ... oh man, it's magnificent, isn't it?''