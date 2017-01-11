Stella Mccartney's Autumn/Winter 2017 collection celebrates the ''inner child in our spirit''.

The 45-year-old fashion designer - who launched her eponymous label in 2001 - has designed her latest clothing line, which features Beano Studios' iconic comic strip from the popular series 'The Dandy', and Stella has revealed her creations will touch the public's ''heart and memory bank''.

Speaking about the print details in her ready-to-wear capsule, the creative mastermind said: ''The humour and artistry of comic strip animation touches your heart and your memory bank. In this collaboration, fun and fashion go hand in hand and we are able to incorporate sustainable, stylish, timeless pieces while celebrating the inner child in our spirit.''

And Beano Studios' are ''delighted'' iconic British characters including Korky and Dinah Mo feature in the daughter of Sir Paul McCartney's daughter's design.

The CEO of Beano Studios, Emma Scott, said: ''We're delighted to be working alongside Stella McCartney and her team to give iconic British comic characters, Korky, Dinah Mo and Cuddles & Dimples a fresh new context.

''Our mission at Beano Studios is to entertain all kids (even grown up ones!) by bringing our infamous rebellious streak to life in a range of new ideas, from fashion to movies to apps.''

And Emma has hinted Stella has done her and the franchise proud as she has admitted the brand ''love'' the collection.

She continued: ''Thanks Stella - we love your take on our world.''

Stella's collection will feature printed jumpsuits, jackets, dresses and garments with embroidered detail, which are set to launch in May this year and will retail from £170 to just over £1,000.