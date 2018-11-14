Stella Mccartney has launched her first ever bridal collection - which contains a dress inspired by Duchess Meghan.

The 46-year-old fashion master has created a 17-piece range - entitled Made With Love - and it includes a £3,500 halter neck dress similar to the stunning Stella designed outfit the American beauty wore to her wedding reception at Frogmore House when she married Prince Harry in May.

Revealing her inspiration for the range to Vogue UK, the designer said: ''Having been a bride myself and honoured to make wedding gowns for some of my dear friends, it's something that I feel very passionately about. I really do see it as one of the biggest privileges as a female designer to know that women come into our stores and buy pieces to wear for the most important day of their lives.

''I think that the house of Stella McCartney represents something a little more effortless, and that's incredibly reflective of the bride and her personality and what she wants to wear even outside of that important day.''

The Made With Love collection contains seven dresses in total, including a cape dress, along with a lace jumpsuit and some tailored pieces with prices starting at £675.

Each item has been made in line with Stella's environmentally-friendly ethos with all the garments created using sustainable viscose and every outfit contains a blue tag sewn inside featuring a personal message from Stella that is intended to act as the bride's ''something blue'', one of the four wedding dress traditions.

The limited edition collection is available in select Stella McCartney stores globally as well as from Harrods, Net-a-porter.com and Selfridges.

British designer Stella - the daughter of Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney - admitted she was ''humbled'' when Meghan, 37, chose her to make her reception dress for her nuptials to Harry, 34, and an honour she will always remember.

She said: ''It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career. I've made a lot of wedding dresses for a lot of high-profile people - none as high-profile as that obviously - but I've always felt very protective over that moment and to be entrusted means a lot to me.''

The Givenchy wedding gown that Meghan wore to say her vows to the British royal was created by Clare Waight Keller.