Stella Mccartney regrets casting Kate Moss in her fashion show in 1995.

The 45-year-old fashion designer recruited the help of the 43-year-old supermodel, as well as Naomi Campbell, 47, and Yasmin Le Bon, 52, in her Central Saint Martin's graduate runway show over 20 years ago, but the creative mastermind feels ''a bit embarrassed'' and ''naive'' about her decision to include them in the exhibition, which sparked outrage at the time as people felt the famous style icons stole the limelight away from other students.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the brunette beauty said: ''I look back on that moment and just feel a bit embarrassed that I was so naive.

''They were my mates and that's who I was hanging out with when I was at college, so when it came to choosing the models for my degree show I kind of thought I might as well ask my friends.''

Stella - who is the daughter of music legend and former Beatles band member Sir Paul McCartney - has revealed when she was at school she desperately tried to conceal her celebrity status and ditched her recognisable surname.

She explained: ''When I started college I tried to do it under a different name. I would never tell anyone.''

But it would be ''painful'' when her fellow pupils discovered her secret and noticed people treated her differently.

She added: ''The discovery was always a bit painful, when you could tell people in the corridor were kind of looking at you differently. It would always be a bit 'oh God.''

However, the businesswoman - who has sons Miller, 12, Beckett, eight, and daughters Bailey, 10, and Reiley, six, with her husband Alasdhair Willis - is not shy of her moniker any longer, as she has used it as the name of her eponymous fashion house, which she launched in 2001.