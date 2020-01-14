Stella Mccartney is launching a line of biodegradable stretch denim.

The 48-year-old fashion designer is continuing to push forward with her eponymously titled brand's commitment to sustainable fashion with the introduction of the new fabric, which uses plant-based yarns.

Stella will incorporate the innovative denim - which was created by Italian manufacturer Candiani - into her label's autumn/winter 2020 collection.

The fabric utilises Coreva Stretch Technology, which is created by using organic cotton wrapped around a natural rubber core, resulting in a fabric that is free from plastics and micro-plastics, and is instead a biodegradable stretch denim fabric that doesn't compromise elasticity.

Currently, all Stella McCartney denim is made with 100 percent organic cotton, but the process requires a huge volume of water and toxic dyes and chemicals to create one pair of jeans.

The Coreva Stretch Technology, meanwhile, is produced in a safe, toxic-free environment.

Alberto Candiani, owner of the Candiani family mill said in a statement: ''In a world where resources are diminishing and landfills are overflowing with discarded garments, it's our duty to look for renewable resources, in addition to biodegradable and compostable material.

''Denim has to take the lead as the indigo flag of this revolution and we are thrilled to be working alongside Stella McCartney to share our innovation and beliefs with the wider fashion industry.''

Stella McCartney's brand has been working on being a sustainable fashion house for many years, and the designer previously said it can be challenging to find alternatives to fabrics such as leather, fur and PVC.

She said: ''It's my intention to stand shoulder to shoulder with the conventional houses and show that you can actually be respectful in your supply chain and manufacture.

''No. It's not like I go, 'Oh, I'm not going to use PVC because the challenge will make me more creative.' It's like, 'Well, that f**king sucks, and I've also only got three sequins that I can use in two colourways as opposed to 5,000 that everyone else will use.'

''If everyone else was sustainable, we could have a level playing field, so it does feel unfair - but it's my choice and I believe very much in my reasons for working in that way. You know what? It's not like I'm here for an easy life.''