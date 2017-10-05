Stella Mccartney has designed a limited edition of T-shirts to support The Girl Project.

The 46-year-old fashion designer has joined forces with Glamour magazine to create a range of exclusive garments to support the campaign, which aims to support girls' education across the globe.

And the creative mastermind has revealed she wanted to make the garment because she wanted to help ''empower women''.

Alongside an image of the businesswoman - who is the daughter of Sir Paul McCartney - wearing one of her designs, which she posted on her Instagram account, it read: '' WOMEN, POWER, LOVE! We've designed a special t-shirt for the new November #PoweredByWomen issue of @GlamourMag to encourage women to feel empowered, speak out, and love themselves.

With this t-shirt, we support #TheGirlProject - Glamour's philanthropic initiative to support girls' education. (sic).''

And Stella has revealed she wanted her range of T-shirts to ''make a statement'' that addresses the ''rippling effects'' around the world.

A statement read: ''I wanted to design a T-shirt that empowers women and encourages them to look inside and to love themselves and others. I also wanted to make a statement that speaks to the rippling effects of what's happening around the world. It's time to speak out, woman to woman.''

Stella's T-shirt will feature on all 17 editions of Glamour magazine on the November issue.

The mogul, who launched her eponymous fashion house in 2001, was told she wouldn't have a successful brand, but the mogul ignored the advice and took on the challenge.

Speaking previously about the hurdles faced in her career, she said: ''I was told many years ago that I wouldn't have a business in accessories.

''I take it as a good challenge. If you can find that aesthetic in design and construct [the bags] in a way that's mindful, responsible and conscious, then magic happens. Many conventional fashion houses kill animals for leather bags, but they still don't have that success in design.''