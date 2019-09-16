Stella Mccartney has urged the fashion industry to come together and make ''systemic, sustainable changes''.

The 48-year-old designer has urged others to follow her lead and do more to respond to the ''crisis'' facing the business because of the levels of pollution and environmental damage it causes.

She wrote in an open letter: ''The fashion industry is at a crossroads, and I believe that this is a moment for us to come together to achieve systemic, sustainable change in our industry.

''The fashion industry is one of the most polluting and damaging industries in the world. Every single second, the equivalent of one rubbish truck of textiles is sent to landfill or burnt.

''The fashion industry accounts for more than a third of ocean microplastics, while textile dyeing is the second largest polluter of clean water globally. If nothing changes, by 2050 the fashion industry will be using up to a quarter of the world's carbon budget.

''This way of working is not sustainable. The world is crying out for change, and it is our responsibility to act now... The science is clear, and we need to do more than just incremental shifts; keeping business as usual is no longer an option.''

As well as encouraging rental, resale and recycling of clothing, Stella wants companies to embrace new ''tools'' and ''innovators'' to create their garments.

In the letter, which was published int he Sunday Times Style magazine, she wrote: ''The next step, which is where I am leading my business, is to shift towards circularity and reuse what we already have on the planet -- helping to reduce the need for a high quantity of new raw materials.

''The Ellen MacArthur Foundation tells us that only 1% of textiles are recycled back into textiles each year -- this is simply unacceptable. Supporting innovators will help to drastically increase this number, but we need this shift now.

''Companies we work with, like Econyl and Evrnu, are enabling true textile-to-textile recycling. More brands could help these innovators scale, and governments should support their development.

''For decades the fashion industry has relied on the same 10 to 12 fibres to make almost all of our garments, and I believe that it is time for us to add some new tools to our toolbox. Incredible innovators like Bolt Threads are using cutting-edge technology and biology to develop new textiles and materials.

''They are reimagining what the building blocks of our industry could be, and we are working closely with them as they develop incredible mycelium-based 'leather', grown in a lab and not harming a single creature in the process.

''The production of leather, which can account for up to 10% of the commercial value of a cow, shares full responsibility for the same environmental hazards as the meat industry; most critically, it is a leading cause of climate change. I believe with these new technologies that we are on the brink of something very exciting.''