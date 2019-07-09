Stella Mccartney has unveiled a Beatles collection inspired by their 1968 animated film 'Yellow Submarine'.

The 47-year-old fashionista - who is the daughter of the group's Sir Paul McCartney and his late wife Linda - has designed a collection, named 'All Together Now', based on the Liverpudlian 60's group, which also consisted of band members John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, for her fall 2019 menswear and pre-fall 2019 womenswear collections.

And Stella was inspired by George Dunning's 1968 Beatles musical 'Yellow Submarine' - which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year - for select pieces throughout the range because it ''championed themes of unity and solidarity''.

She said: ''It affected me in a way I just wasn't expecting.

''It's shockingly modern to me that these four young guys from Liverpool were championing themes of unity and solidarity. This idea of connecting people has never been more relevant.''

The designer's collection - which is priced between £235 to £4,550 - is available in stores and online now, and consists of an 85-piece range of apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

Stella was thrilled when her father agreed to let her design the Beatles-inspired line and promised to do more than just ''replicate'' their ''iconography''.

She added: ''I wanted to take the Stella McCartney woman - and the heritage ingrained in me - and pump the whole thing up.

''There's so much paraphernalia from The Beatles already on the market. The band says no to 99.9 per cent of collaborations, so I wanted to take the lightness of heart into a collection that speaks to yesterday and today - not just replicate their iconography.''

The celebrity dresser - who is known for being sustainable and using alternatives to leather, fur and PVC when it comes to producing her clothes - also went on to reveal she enjoys keeping her garments sustainable and vegetarian because it adds to making her collections ''authentic'' and ''politically relevant''.

She told British Vogue: ''I'm not perfect, by any means, but I'm trying very hard to create a different business model for fashion.

''I don't want to participate in the mass murder of animals and the environmental destruction this creates, outside of the overwhelming waste in the industry.

''Designing in a timeless way is key to sustainable fashion, and this is a collectable collaboration you won't want to throw away. It's emotional, authentic and, politically, it has never felt more relevant.''

The 'All Together Now' collection is available at Stellamccartney.com and select stores worldwide.