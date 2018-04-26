Stella Mccartney has teamed up with Beano Studios to create a children's clothing range inspired by the characters from the beloved Beano and Dandy comics.

The 46-year-old fashion designer - who recently bought out a 50 per cent stake in her business in a bid to go solo - has unveiled her AW18 Stella McCartney kids collection, which consists of T-shirts, jeans and velvet puffers for boys and girls adorned with the cartoon creations.

There are 40 bespoke designed pieces, with 30 featuring Dandy characters, including Korky the Cat, Cuddles and Dimples and Dinah Mo, and 10 adorned with Beano mischief maker Minnie the Minx.

Speaking about the range, Stella said: ''The Beano was a huge part of my childhood and the rebellious and fun nature celebrated in the comic led the design process of the new collection. Following the success of the Dandy woman's range last year, we were keen celebrate the next generation of Beano fans with a sustainable and practical range for kids who still share that 'Beano' spirit of these iconic characters.''

And Emma Scott - the CEO of Beano Studio - admits she is excited for the collaboration and for the opportunity to create clothing which ''connects'' with today's children.

Emma said: ''Working alongside world-renowned fashion designer Stella McCartney and her team, once again, to bring to life the iconic British comic characters Minnie the Minx, Korky the Cat and Dinah Mo, is a fantastic opportunity.

''Stella has a brilliant understanding of our Beano characters and their bold and rebellious personalities. In this new range, Stella brings famous Beano and Dandy heroes to life in a new and dynamic way, which connect with Beano children of today.''

The range launches from June onwards from Stella McCartney online and selected stores and caters for boys and girls and will be available in sizes newborn to 14-plus years.