The guitar legend, who passed away aged 68 on 24 December (16), was remembered at a private service at Woking Crematorium.

Past and present members of Status Quo, including frontman Francis Rossi and original drummer John Coghlan, paid their respects at the service, alongside Rick’s widow Lyndsay. His ex-wives Marietta Boeker and Patty Beedon were also reported to be attending.

Ahead of the funeral, the musician's son Rick Parfitt, Jnr. tweeted, "Time to say goodbye.....#RockInPeaceDad” followed by three heart emojis.

Parfitt died after suffering from a "severe infection" after being admitted to a hospital near his home in Marbella, Spain, with a shoulder injury.

A heart attack in June 2016 following a performance in Turkey had stopped him playing with Status Quo in the months leading up to his death.

The Rockin' All Over The World musician was born and grew up in Woking before getting his start in music when he was talent spotted performing at a London pub and offered a regular slot at a holiday camp in Hayling Island, England.

There he met his music partner Francis and the pair embarked on a successful career spanning almost 50 years.

Parfitt was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2010 New Year Honours list alongside his bandmate.

In addition to Rick, Jnr. the late rocker also had another adult son, Harry, and eight-year-old twins, Lily and Tom with Lyndsay.