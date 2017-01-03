Mayhew, who was the man in the Chewbacca suit, gathered with fans at The Marvelous Nerd Year's Eve Comic Con in Dallas on Saturday (31Dec16) to pay tribute to the actress, who passed away last week (ends30Dec16) after suffering a heart attack.

"She was a princess," Mayhew said at the tribute he hosted. "She can adapt to almost any situation and she did.

"Make sure that Carrie Fisher lives on in everybody's memory. She was never early, but looking around seeing all the fans, she would have been here on time."

Mayhew is not the only Star Wars icon who has paid tribute to the actress behind Princess Leia - Harrison Ford, who romanced Carrie while they were shooting Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope in 1976, and Mark Hamill have also honoured her memory.

"It's never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking," Hamill wrote in a statement. "Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all - whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away..."

"Carrie was one-of-a-kind... brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless," Harrison added. "She lived her life, bravely... We will all miss her."

While Star Wars creator George Lucas said, "Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved.

"In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess - feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think... She will be missed by all."

Fisher died a day before her mother, Hollywood veteran Debbie Reynolds, who passed away after suffering a stroke on Wednesday (28Dec16).