Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher was planning a follow-up to her hit one-woman show Wishful Drinking before her death.
The veteran actress died on Tuesday (27Dec16) after suffering a heart attack onboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday (23Dec16).
It has since emerged the 60-year-old had just struck a deal to create and star in another instalment of her 2006 stage show for the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.
According to TheWrap.com, the sequel was tentatively titled, Wishful Drinking Strikes Back: From Star Wars to, uh, Star Wars!, and would have reunited her with producer Josh Ravetch, who worked on the original production.
Theatre officials have yet to comment on the news, but they did express their condolences after news of Fisher's passing broke on Tuesday.
"All of us at the Geffen Playhouse are devastated by the news of the passing of our dear friend and alum, Carrie Fisher," reads a statement issued to TheWrap. "She was a wickedly funny force of nature and it was a privilege and a pleasure to have her on our stage. We send our love to her family and friends as we all mourn this tremendous loss."
Wishful Drinking enjoyed a Broadway run in 2009 and was filmed for a feature-length documentary for U.S. cable network HBO in 2010.
After its initial stage success, Wishful Drinking was also adapted into Fisher's first autobiography in 2008.
Meanwhile, Fisher will make a posthumous return to the small screen in Family Guy. The actress voiced Angela, Peter Griffin's boss, on Seth MACFarlane's hit animated series and completed the recording work on two more episodes prior to her passing. Air dates for Fisher's final Family Guy appearances have yet to be announced.
