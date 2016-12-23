Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher is reportedly in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack while on a plane.
The veteran actress was onboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday (23Dec16) when she went into cardiac arrest around 15 minutes before landing.
According to TMZ.com, a crewmember appealed for any medical personnel on board the flight to come forward, prompting an off-duty emergency medical technician (EMT) to offer his help. He headed into the first class cabin, where Fisher had been seated, and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
Paramedics were waiting to treat Fisher at Los Angeles International Airport and after the plane landed, she was rushed to a nearby hospital.
The 60-year-old actress, famed for her role as Princess Leia, has been travelling across the globe promoting her new memoir, The Princess Diarist.
A representative for the star had yet to comment on the reports as WENN went to press.
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
We still have a rather long wait before the release of Rogue One: A Star...
We all know the story of Luke Skywalker and the legendary Jedi and rebels who...
For the majority of Star Wars fans, Episode 7 ended in just the right place...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
When George Lucas and the production team began work on Star Wars: A New Hope...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
The Rebel Alliance struck a terrific blow to the Galactic Empire with the destruction of...
The galaxy is in turmoil. A Rebel Alliance is rising up against the villainous Galactic...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. A trade dispute on the...
After five long years, the Clone Wars are still raging across the galaxy. Count Dooku...