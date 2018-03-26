Star Jones has got married.

The former 'View' panelist tied the knot with Ricardo Lugo on board a Royal Caribbean cruise in the Bahamas on Sunday (25.03.18), with around 150 of their loved ones in attendance.

Guests at the celebrations included Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Phaedra Parks.

And the couple's marriage wasn't the only thing the group had to celebrate, as the day before, they marked Star's 56th birthday with a party.

She shared a picture of herself and Ricardo on Instagram on Sunday and wrote: ''Yesterday was my birthday...and today is our wedding day at sea! Our #AnthemToLove has officially begun on the #AnthemOfTheSeas! Photos #maringvisuals @togetherinstyle (sic)''

She also treated fans to a selection of images from her birthday celebrations.

She captioned the collage: ''My baby @ricardolugochicago hosted the most fabulous #Birthday party last night for me at sea @royalcaribbean @_anthemoftheseas_ #AnthemToLove Photos @jennifermaring @togetherinstyle #maringvisuals (sic)''

Star even had her beloved pet dog, Pinky Michelle, in attendance for the celebrations.

She shared one photo of them together and wrote: ''Yayyyyy. The #princessbride & @iampinkymichelle at our #bacheloretteparty at sea! #anthemoftheseas #anthemtolove (sic)''

A company called Maring Visuals, who appeared to be responsible for documenting the festivities, also shared a number of photos from the cruise on their Instagram account.

The presenter had teased her weekend plans before boarding the ship by sharing a photo of her luggage and revealing she was ready for the ''greatest adventure'' of her life.

She wrote: ''Happy Birthday to Me! What a way to start the weekend. I'm packed and ready to start the greatest adventure of my life. #AnthemToLove (sic)''

The couple got engaged last June, and Star - who was previously married to lawyer Al Reynolds for four years until 2008 - revealed the happy news with a smiling photo on Instagram that showed off her ring.

She wrote at the time: ''There appears to be a heatwave going across the Midwest. The extra heat is from the sun shining on my heart. The bells of happiness are ringing right now.''