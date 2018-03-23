Stanley Tucci and his wife Felicity Blunt are expecting their fifth child together.
Stanley Tucci is to become a father for the fifth time.
The 'Beauty and the Beast' actor stepped out with his pregnant wife Felicity Blunt at a screening of 'Final Portrait' in New York on Thursday (22.03.18) where her bonny bump was on display.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine on the red carpet, Stanley, 57, said of their pregnancy: ''I'm trying [to spoil her]. Yes of course, being very attentive.''
The couple welcomed a little boy, Matteo Oliver, into the world in January 2015.
At the time, he joked: ''I believe he is mine. We are all thrilled to welcome him to this cold, cruel world. We are all thrilled that he is here and healthy.''
Stanley - who met Felicity through her actress sister Emily Blunt when the pair were filming 'The Devil Wears Prada' in 2006 - also has, Isabel, Nicolo and Camilla, from his previous marriage to late wife Kate, who died from breast cancer in 2009.
Stanley previously admitted he loves appearing in films which he can show his children.
He said: ''As a parent, it's a great thing to know that there's a movie you have participated in that you can take your kids to. That isn't always the case. So that's really nice. And I think this genre is disappearing. So it's nice to have participated in it and to just have it around.''
