Stanley Tucci has joined the cast of action-comedy 'Jolt' alongside Bobby Cannavale,Jai Courtney and Laverne Cox.
Stanley Tucci has joined the cast of action-comedy 'Jolt'.
The 58-year-old actor has boarded the Kate Beckinsale led female-driven film for Millennium Media helmed by Tanya Wexler and written by Scott Wascha alongside 'Ant-Man' star Bobby Cannavale, 'Suicide Squad' star Jai Courtney and 'Orange Is The New Black' actress Laverne Cox.
'Widow' star Kate, 45, will play a homicidal security guard named Lindy who controls her murderous urges using an electrode-lined vest which shocks her back to normalcy, however, when her boyfriend is murdered she goes on a revenge-fuelled rampage to find the killer while the police pursue her as their chief suspect.
Sherryl Clark and Millennium Media's David Bernardi and Les Weldon will as producers while Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger of Millennium Media are all on board as executive producers.
'Jolt' marks Millennium Media's first project with a woman as the lead, female director and female producer and shooting on the picture is scheduled to begin on July in the UK.
In a statement, Wexler said: '''Jolt' is a kick-ass and painfully funny script. When I saw that Kate Beckinsale was attached to play the lead, I jumped at the opportunity to make the movie. This is the movie for right now - a revenge-action film for every woman (and man) who wants to turn their inner 'Thelma & Louise' up to 11.''
Stanley is best known for his wide range of supporting roles in films such as 'The Lovely Bones' - for which he won an Academy Award - 'The Devil Wears Prada' alongside Meryl Streep and dystopian franchise 'The Hunger Games'.
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
A relaxed, amusing true story about noted Swiss painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, this sharply...
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
This film demonstrates that you don't need guns to make an exciting thriller. Based on...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Michael Rezendes is a dedicted reporter for the Boston Globe and part of their Spotlight...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...