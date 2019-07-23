Stanley Tucci has joined the cast of action-comedy 'Jolt'.

The 58-year-old actor has boarded the Kate Beckinsale led female-driven film for Millennium Media helmed by Tanya Wexler and written by Scott Wascha alongside 'Ant-Man' star Bobby Cannavale, 'Suicide Squad' star Jai Courtney and 'Orange Is The New Black' actress Laverne Cox.

'Widow' star Kate, 45, will play a homicidal security guard named Lindy who controls her murderous urges using an electrode-lined vest which shocks her back to normalcy, however, when her boyfriend is murdered she goes on a revenge-fuelled rampage to find the killer while the police pursue her as their chief suspect.

Sherryl Clark and Millennium Media's David Bernardi and Les Weldon will as producers while Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger of Millennium Media are all on board as executive producers.

'Jolt' marks Millennium Media's first project with a woman as the lead, female director and female producer and shooting on the picture is scheduled to begin on July in the UK.

In a statement, Wexler said: '''Jolt' is a kick-ass and painfully funny script. When I saw that Kate Beckinsale was attached to play the lead, I jumped at the opportunity to make the movie. This is the movie for right now - a revenge-action film for every woman (and man) who wants to turn their inner 'Thelma & Louise' up to 11.''

Stanley is best known for his wide range of supporting roles in films such as 'The Lovely Bones' - for which he won an Academy Award - 'The Devil Wears Prada' alongside Meryl Streep and dystopian franchise 'The Hunger Games'.