Stan Lee wants to see more of The Silver Surfer character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 94-year-old comic book writer is renowned for creating iconic superhero characters, including Iron Man, Captain America and Spider-Man, but Lee has admitted there is one particular hero he wants to see secure a feature-length film.

Speaking to SyFy.com, Lee said: ''He's the one I want to see more. He's the most philosophical of all the characters I've ever worked on.

''And I have an idea for my cameo in that one!''

The Silver Surfer has been around since the early days of Marvel Comics and he features in the pages of 'The Fantastic Four' comics.

He originally was working for Galactus and would travel through space to find planets for the creature to feed on.

Finding his way to Earth, it is up to The Fantastic Four to convince him to help them stop Galactus from destroying the world.

This story was brought to the big screen in the 2007 movie 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer', but fans were disappointed with the family-friendly storyline.

Lee has had multiple cameos in many movies based around his iconic comic characters.

But the world-famous American has revealed his favourite appearance was in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', where he drinks some of Thor's Asgardian alcohol and gets kicked out of their party.

He previously said: ''The thing I loved about that cameo is, if you think about it, that is the only cameo I've done that had two scenes.

''It was more than a cameo. It was almost like a role in the movie. So now I'm shooting for cameos that have three scenes, four scenes. Eventually I hope to be the co-star.''