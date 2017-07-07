Stan Lee's wife has died.

Joan Lee - who was married to the Marvel Comics legend for 69 years - passed away at the age of 93 on Thursday (06.07.17), just days after reportedly suffering a stroke.

The couple's spokesperson Dawn Miller said: ''I can confirm the sad news that Joan Lee passed away this morning quietly and surrounded by her family. The family ask that you please give them time to grieve and respect their privacy during this difficult time.''

Marvel Comics also released a statement on Twitter, saying: ''We are so saddened to hear about the loss of Joan Lee. We lost a member of the Marvel family today and our thoughts and prayers go out to Stan and his daughter Joan in this difficult time.''

Speaking previously about his wife, comic-book writer, editor, and publisher Stan, 94, said it was love at first sight for him.

He explained: ''When I was young, there was one girl I drew; one body and face and hair. It was my idea of what a girl should be. The perfect woman.

''I took one look at Jane - and she was the girl I had been drawing all my life. And then I heard the English accent. And I'm a nut for English accents! She said, 'May I help you?' And I took a look at her, and I think I said something crazy like, 'I love you.' I don't remember exactly. But anyway, I took her to lunch.''

Joan moved to Reno, Nevada, to obtain a divorce from an unhappy marriage and Stan flew to Reno to marry her just one hour after her paperwork came through.

And just last month, Stan was still gushing about his beloved wife, saying: ''I like everything about my life, so it's fun. I'm lucky enough to have friends that I like, a wife that I love. And every day is a new adventure.''