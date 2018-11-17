Stan Lee has been laid to rest after a ''private closed ceremony''.

The 95-year-old Marvel Comics legend passed away last week and his family held a small, intimate memorial service on Friday (16.11.18), in accordance with his wishes.

Stan's POW! Entertainment company shared a message on Twitter, which read: ''Stan was always adamant that he did not want a large public funeral, and as such his family has conducted a private closed ceremony in accordance with his final wishes. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with him.''

However, fans will have the chance to pay their respect to Stan in the near future.

The statement continued: ''We at Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment are working on putting together a tribute befitting the greatest creator of our time and the father of modern pop culture. The grandeur of Stan makes this a monumental task, and we hope to have more info in the days to come. In the meantime, we understand and share your desire to commune with fellow fans, and we have set up a tribute wall on therealstanlee.com where we can all share our thoughts, prayers and messages of support.

''We look forward to joining all of Stan's fans in celebrating his extraordinary life and legacy.''

Stan Lee began his career as a comic-book writer, editor, film executive producer, actor, and publisher, in 1935, and has created or co-created some of the most famous comic book characters - and later on-screen heroes - that are still loved by millions today.

In collaboration with artist Jack Kirby, Stan created the likes of Black Panther, Nick Fury, the Hulk, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Inhumans, and Scarlet Witch, as well as teaming up with his own brother Larry Leiber and Jack on the creation of Ant-Man and Thor, and again with Jack, Larry, and Don Heck on one of Marvel's most iconic superheroes, Iron Man.

Stan also joined forces with artist and writer Steve Ditko - who passed away in June this year - to create the legendary web-slinging superhero Spider-Man, as well as Doctor Strange.

Stan is credited with being the first writer to give his superheroes flaws and hang-ups, as well as allowing villains to have psychological complexity that blurred the lines between good and evil.

He was made interim editor for Marvel predecessor Timely Comics at just 19, and after serving in World War II, he returned to his editor position at the newly named Marvel Comics, and - alongside Jack Kirby - launched 'The Fantastic Four' in 1961 as an answer to rivals DC Comics' 'Justice League'.

In 1972, he was named publisher of the company, and in 1980, he moved from New York to Los Angeles to set up an animation studio and build relationships in Hollywood.

His characters have now been showcased on both television and blockbuster film, and he is known for making cameo appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films.

Stan's wife Joan passed away last year, and he is survived by his 68-year-old daughter Joan Celia Lee.