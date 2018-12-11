Comic book writer Stan Lee makes multiple cameo appearances in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse', according to directors Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman.
Stan Lee makes multiple cameo appearances in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'.
The iconic comic book writer - who passed away on November 12 - is set to make numerous appearances in the new computer-animated superhero film, according to directors Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman.
Rodney shared: ''Stan Lee has more than one cameo in the movie.''
In fact, Bob gave moviegoers some more specific details about when Stan appears in the film.
He told Collider: ''The easiest to spot, because you don't have to stop the film, is when Peter [Parker] and Miles [Morales] are on the ground on the sidewalk, after they'd fallen from the train, there's a dog who smells them with a guy who walks over them. That's Stan again. On his way home from work.
''But then I will say, there are many, many train scenes. Subway shots. If you just pause, he's in a lot of them. That guy is all over New York. He's a busy man.''
Meanwhile, Peter Ramsey - the third of the film's directors - has admitted the creative process behind making the movie was ''insanely organic''.
He continued: ''It's all a really free-flowing sort of thing that we all just shepherded along and threw things in the pot, stir, and stir, and taste it. See where we are, then it'll bounce back to pages.
''It's one of those things that it's like, it really was all about the film as a process in and of itself rather than, 'Here we have a finished script. Now we will do exactly what's on the page and nothing more.'
''It was much more alive than that.''
