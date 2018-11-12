Stan Lee has died aged 95.

The comic book legend - who was best known for formerly being the editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics - has tragically passed away on Monday (12.11.18) morning at the age of 95, whilst at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As of the time of writing, it's unknown what caused the writer's death, but earlier this year he was rushed to hospital after battling pneumonia, although he quickly reassured fans he was ''getting better'' just days after his diagnoses.

Stan Lee began his career as a comic-book writer, editor, film executive producer, actor, and publisher, in 1935, and has created or co-created some of the most famous comic book characters - and later on-screen heroes - that are still loved by millions today.

In collaboration with artist Jack Kirby, Stan created the likes of Black Panther, Nick Fury, the Hulk, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Inhumans, and Scarlet Witch, as well as teaming up with his own brother Larry Leiber and Jack on the creation of Ant-Man and Thor, and again with Jack, Larry, and Don Heck on one of Marvel's most iconic superheroes, Iron Man.

Stan also joined forces with artist and writer Steve Ditko - who passed away in June this year - to create the legendary web-slinging superhero Spider-Man, as well as Doctor Strange.

Artist Don Heck helped Stan bring to life Hawkeye, whilst Bill Everett was the artist who aided Stan in creating the 'man without fear', also known as Daredevil.

Stan is credited with being the first writer to give his superheroes flaws and hang-ups, as well as allowing villains to have psychological complexity that blurred the lines between good and evil.

He was made interim editor for Marvel predecessor Timely Comics at just 19, and after serving in World War II, he returned to his editor position at the newly named Marvel Comics, and - alongside Jack Kirby - launched 'The Fantastic Four' in 1961 as an answer to rivals DC Comics' 'Justice League'.

In 1972, he was named publisher of the company, and in 1980, he moved from New York to Los Angeles to set up an animation studio and build relationships in Hollywood.

His characters have now been showcased on both television and blockbuster film, and he is known for making cameo appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films.

Stan's wife Joan passed away last year, and he is survived by his 68-year-old daughter Joan Celia Lee.