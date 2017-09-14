Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee has confirmed Marvel Studios are looking to get the rights back to 'Fantastic Four' and 'X-Men'.
Stan Lee has confirmed Marvel Studios are looking to get the rights back for 'Fantastic Four' and 'X-Men'.
Both of the film franchises are currently owned by 20th Century Fox but the 94-year-old Marvel Comics legend - who is responsible for co-creating many of the company's most famous characters, including the members of the two superhero squads - is optimistic that they will be returned to Marvel, according to comicbook.com.
Speaking at Wizard World Comic Con, in Nashville, Lee said: ''Sooner or later, they're going to get the rights back to all our characters. They're working on it, and they're still making 'X-Men' movies and stuff. Don't worry about it. You'll get more Marvel superheroes than you'll have time to look at in the next few years.''
Although the 'X-Men' franchise has been quite successful with both the Bryan Singer trilogy and the 'First Class' movies, however, Marvel does still have an input while making the films.
Fox needs Marvel to sign off on all TV deals regarding the superheroes, however, since the Marvel owns 'The Avengers' there has been some overlap with characters such as Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch - who have been members of both teams in the comics.
Unlike the popular 'X-Men' franchise, the 'Fantastic Four' films haven't been as popular at the box office.
In 2015, the franchise was rebooted starring Miles Teller, Jamie Bell, Kate Mara and Michael B. Jordan as the titular Four, however, the film was poorly received by fans and critics alike.
Fox owns the complete rights to the franchise and any new character within its universe belongs solely to the studio - which led to the cancellation of the 'Fantastic Four' comic series.
These two franchises are not the only Marvel comic book heroes that belong outside of the Marvel Studios, with 'Spider-Man' being owned by Sony Pictures.
However, 2017 saw the first time Marvel Studios and Sony have worked together on the fan favourite superhero after Marvel sold the rights in 1985 for $225,000, with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.
This collaboration meant that Tom Holland - who portrays the webslinger - is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe rather than Sony's.
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...