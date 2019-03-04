Stacey Solomon would love to have a 'Cinderella' style wedding with a ''carriage'' when she ties the knot with boyfriend Joe Swash.

The 'Loose Women' panellist has been dating the former 'EastEnders' actor since 2015 and the couple are expecting their first child together,

Stacey, 29, admits she can't help but sometimes wonder what her wedding to Joe, 37, could be like and she has an idea to become a Disney Princess for the day.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''Yeah I've definitely thought about having a wedding but in my head I imagine it to be birds getting me dressed, you know like in Cinderella, like bringing my clothes over and carriages and stuff! It's just ideologies that I've grown up with and just have stuck in my head and think, 'Oh yeah that'll be me one day.' It's not a necessity though.''

The 29-year-old star - who already has sons Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six, from previous relationships, whilst Joe is father to Harry, 11, his child with an ex-girlfriend - believes she will tie the knot with her man in the future but she is in no rush to walk down the aisle as they are both happy and content to focus on their kids and and are busy preparing for their new arrival.

She added: ''We're not in any hurry to get married, neither of us are religious, we'd love to have a ceremony where we declare out love for each other but none of us are really big on marriage so we just want to really focus on our families and making sure the kids are happy - that's our first and foremost port of call. It's not a priority, the amount of people spend on a wedding, we could put our children through school or university - we have three children between us so we have to be sensible. [Our children] just want their parents to be happy.''

Stacey was speaking as part of her partnership with O2 and the NSPCC to launch cross generational quiz Parents v Kids, a free downloadable game designed to test the digital knowledge of parents against their children.

The aim of the game - which launched on Monday (04.03.19) - is to promote healthy competition amongst families and inform parents about their child's safety online when it comes to the apps and websites they use.

Speaking about why she wanted to get involved in the campaign, Stacey said: ''I think that when I was growing up my parents had no idea that you needed online safety and all of these things in place for your children while they're online because it just felt like this really exciting new tool that you could use. Now it's been around for a long time we're starting to realise the good and the bad with the internet and I think with these generational quizzes it educated the parent at the same time as educating the child because I don't know enough to be able to educate my child so I need somebody to tell me at the same time as telling the children. It's not just about giving them the information, we all need to make a conscious effort to make sure we're on the same page.''