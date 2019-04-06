Stacey Solomon won't feel pressure to lose her baby weight.

The 'Loose Women' presenter is expecting her third child, and her first with her current partner Joe Swash, but she insists she won't be rushing to rid herself of her baby weight after she gives birth and refuses to bow down to any pressure.

She said: ''I was thinking about it the other day and thinking I wouldn't want to be one of those women that does go back nowadays because you feel like you're not allowed to, and the pressure swings on the other side because people say post pregnancy bodies shouldn't be snapping back and you shouldn't be back in your jeans, but what if you just naturally are? Just be you and accept it, your body will change. I don't think my body's ever been the same, I don't think it's ever 'gone back' since I've had children because the whole composition of my body changed after kids and everyone is going to experience it differently.

''It says nothing about you, it means nothing, it doesn't define you and I think that's the most important thing that we just entirely forget it's a thing and just think whatever happens happens and it's just so not important to my life what happens to my body after I give birth providing that it's healthy. Are people going to be worried to fit in their jeans in case it looks wrong? You can't win, you just have to eliminate it completely and not worry.''

And the 29-year-old singer and television presenter is grateful to see more women on social media being honest about post pregnancy bodies.

She added to Mirror Online: ''I think the best thing about social media now is there are so many people coming out and saying, 'This is what I look like, I'm not back in my jeans from before I was pregnant', but even if they are, so what?''