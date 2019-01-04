Stacey Solomon has confessed she was ''happy'' when her boyfriend Joe Swash got robbed of the loud shirts he bought to wear for his presenting job on 'I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp' - because she hated them.

Back in October, the 36-year-old TV star had his car broken into whilst he was spending the day go-karting with his 11-year-old son Harry and the thieves made off with his passport and the new wardrobe he had purchased for the TV job in Australia on the 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' spin-off show.

Stacey, 29, has now admitted she was secretly pleased that her man became a victim of crime because she hated all the ''out there'' shirts Joe had bought.

But the former 'X Factor' star's joy was short-lived as Joe was gifted a selection of replacement garments by the company who sold the originals to him as a goodwill gesture before he flew Down Under.

Speaking on 'Loose Women' on Friday (04.01.18), Stacey - who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on the ITV reality series back in 2010 - said: ''His style hasn't really changed this past 10 years, so for the jungle series which has just gone he said to me, 'What shall I go with?' And I said, 'Why don't you jazz it up a bit this year, not the same v necks with shorts.' And he was like, 'OK, I'm going to go for it.'

''He came back after shopping with, literally, the jazziest, lairy, out there shirts you've ever seen in your life. But bless him, a few days after he bought the shirts - and I didn't know what to say because he'd really made an effort, he'd gone for it and I couldn't say anything - all his shirts got stolen from the back of his car by somebody.

''I genuinely have never been so happy to have been robbed, so I thought 'Maybe he'll just take his regular wardrobe out there.' All of a sudden he runs into the front room with an email from the company he bought the clothes from saying, 'Don't worry we'll send you all new ones.' And then he wore them all series last year, bless him.''

Stacey and former 'EastEnders' actor Joe started dating in January 2016 after originally meeting on I'm A Celebrity...' in 2010. The couple moved in together last year taking their relationship to the next level.