Stacey Solomon took her son to a police station in a desperate attempt to curb his ''difficult'' behaviour.

The 28-year-old star was ''really struggling'' with 10-year-old Zachary's ''rebellious'' attitude so was pleased when she asked cops to speak to him and they responded in an ''incredible'' way.

She recalled: ''My eldest had a really difficult time at one point in his life not that long ago, and was really struggling to communicate with him, we were arguing a lot, and he was really being really, really rebellious to the point where it was really upsetting.

''I was having a tough time reacting to the way he was behaving. So I pulled him to our local police station and took him inside.

''And thank god, because I was at that point, you know when you're frustrated with your child and I was in tears because I just did not know what to do, and thank god, they were incredible.''

Officers showed Zachary around the police station and their hard-hitting talk to him about what could happen if he continued to misbehave helped stop his bad behaviour.

Speaking on 'Loose Women' on Wednesday (01.08.18), Stacey - who also has six-year-old son Leighton - continued: ''They had this lengthy, incredible conversation with him to the point where he got very upset because he faced a harsh reality where it wasn't just me telling him off.

''Sometimes it's just not enough, it's just 'mum's doing that'.

''It was having the reality that hits that when you're an adult and have to make decisions for yourself, these are the people you answer to, it won't be me anymore. There's only a certain point I can take you to before you're responsible for your own actions.

''And it really changed my life, I know that it was a waste of police time, but it was the best time ever spent. It just changed our life and they were incredible.''