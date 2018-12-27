Stacey Solomon told off Joe Swash for lying about their sex life.

The 36-year-old presenter told viewers of 'Good Morning Britain' on Thursday (27.12.18) that he likes to blindfold the 29-year-old television host in the bedroom, while discussing Sandra Bullock's new Netflix film 'Bird Box', where characters cover their eyes to avoid being killed.

However, moments later, Joe was told off live on air by his partner who made a surprise appearance on FaceTime and insisted that the couple ''don't wear blindfolds - ever, for anything!''.

When asked by host Charlotte Hawkins whether he and Stacey wear blindfolds, he joked: ''No, no, not on Christmas Day ...

''But we do wear blindfolds sometimes ...''

The 'Extra Camp' presenter went on to detail the couple's first family Christmas together.

He said: ''We're cooking for 15 people, and we've just realised that Stacey makes a good site manager, she sends people in the right direction!''

Stacey then appeared on FaceTime, and said: ''That's an interesting take you've got on Christmas, Joe.

''And P.S, we don't wear blindfolds - ever, for anything!''

Joe then tried to justify his comments by insisting he was ''only joking''.

He said: ''What? I'm only joking, she's done all the work.

''Sorry, I didn't realise we would be FaceTiming, Stacey was amazing Christmas Day!

''I was just trying to make us sound more exciting, Stace!''

Despite already having a busy family Christmas, Stacy - who has sons Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six, from previous relationships - has admitted she wants to expand her brood and have children with Joe.

The star previously believed she would not have kids with the former 'EastEnders' actor, but now they are moving in together she thinks it could be great to add to their family.

She said: ''I would like more children but I want it to be the right time. We'd like to be in the house for a year or two and make sure the kids are happy.''