Stacey Solomon is taking a short break from social media on Tuesday (10.03.20) to mark Caroline Flack's funeral.

The late television presenter will be laid to rest on Tuesday, three weeks after she took her own life, and Stacey has said she won't be posting on social media for the rest of the day, as she supports her partner Joe Swash, who was close friends with Caroline.

She wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning: ''Today it doesn't feel right to be on social media... ''So from me and the boys, we hope you have a good day.

''Hold your loved ones close, give them all of the cuddles you have in you, and let them know how much you need them in your life...

''You never know when they really might need to know

''X Love you all X (sic)''

The 30-year-old singer and television personality went on to list places that will offer support to those who need it.

She added: ''If you're struggling with today, yesterday, the thought of tomorrow, please let someone know. ANYONE.

''For anyone who needs it...

''@samaritanscharity @mindcharity @pandas_uk @mentalhealthfoundation @heads_together @youngmindsuk (sic)''

Stacey isn't the only one taking a break from social media in the wake of Caroline's passing, as the former 'Love Island' host's ex-boyfriend Danny Cipriani recently said he would be using the 40-day period of Lent to privately mourn her death.

He wrote in part of a lengthy post: ''She was kind beyond belief. And she would think i am crazy doing all this. But i know she would be proud.

''I'm taking lent off social media. Thank you all for the kind messages. And all the lovely response. Thank you for the bad response. It's my story. And i did it for me. Then her - she wasn't allowed to talk to her BF throughout the case because of the law. He wanted the charges dropped. They wanted to pursue.

''I am not pointing fingers. The CPS and police do a good job. Just saying we can't always do a good job. This is my grieving process. Our greatest strength is our greatest weakness (sic)''

Before signing off, the rugby player explained he has disabled comments on his profile but won't be quitting the platform for good.

He wrote: ''ps - I was shown how to disable comments. So I'm going to do so on this post. Because it's for me and my grieving process. But in a month i will be back on social because that's 2020 and this is me navigating my way through life (sic)''