Stacey Solomon doesn't need to exercise because housework is ''enough'' physical activity for her.

The 'Loose Women' panellist - who has sons Zachary, 10, and six-year-old Leighton, from previous relationships - keeps fit and active by looking after her kids, who are homeschooled, and ensuring their home is clean and tidy.

She said: ''I spend the morning doing housework. People assume everyone goes to the gym these days, but I hardly ever exercise, running around after the kids all day and hoovering the house is enough of a workout for me.''

When she isn't working, the 29-year-old star loves nothing more than to chill out with her sons and her boyfriend Joe Swash at home.

She said: ''Family is so important to me, so any free time I have is spent with them.

''I love getting home, putting on a pair of PJs and catching up with the boys and Joe.

''We have a 'no phones at the table' rule so that we can fully focus on chatting to one another during dinner.

''I'm the chef of the house and love making meals from scratch.''

However, Stacey often cuts short her evenings to get an early night, much to the former 'EastEnders' actor's unhappiness.

She told Closer magazine: ''Joe always moans at me to stay up later but I love my sleep.

''We'll tend to watch a bit of TV together before heading to bed at around 9pm.''

While she loves her sleep, the former 'X Factor' contestant is also happy to get glammed up for a night out.

She said: ''I love chilling in front of the TV, eating a takeaway. But I like getting glammed up too.''