Stacey Solomon is convinced she smells of ''onions''.

The 28-year-old television personality dislikes her own body odour and worries about smelling like the fragrant vegetable.

She said: ''I always feel like I smell. I do wash, I promise I wash everyday - not my hair - but my body and my important bits, I wash everyday. But I still feel like I smell all the time. My BO does smell like certain plants and onions and what I eat. I'd be devastated if someone said it to me [that I smell] even though I know deep down.''

And Stacey admits even her boyfriend Joe Swash points it out but she puts the smell down to a change in hormones.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women on Friday (12.01.18), she added: ''Joe says it all the time. He's like, 'Babe! Go have a wash!' I've just walked out the shower, genuinely. I think it's my hormones at the minute but I could just get out the shower [and feel like I smell] ... I quite like my smell now, I've got used to it.''

Meanwhile, Stacey recently took to social media to slam airbrushing for being ''dangerous'' and creating a false reality.

Alongside two photos of herself in a bikini - one unedited and the other retouched - she shared: ''This is how scary airbrushing can be... just remember when you're looking at someone's post or in a mag or poster you might not be looking at real life images!

''I'm so proud of the interview and shoot I did with @celebritysecretsmag highlighting how dangerous this kind of body morphing is and why all bodies should I'll be celebrated no matter what shape or size! I look better UN airbrushed in my opinion and love my natural lumps and bumps! (sic)''