Stacey Solomon insists she and Joe Swash are not ''perfect'' together.

The couple - who have been in a relationship since 2016 are expecting their first child together - ''genuinely really love'' one another but the 'Loose Women' star admitted they still argue a lot.

She told Closer magazine: ''There's no secret to relationships. We just genuinely really love each other and care about each other...

''But when people say, 'You're adorable' or 'You're perfect', I want to say we're really not. We love each other - but there are times when we're at loggerheads or in arguments.

''When we're on the brink of going mad at each other, one of us usually does something stupid to break the ice and so we laugh. Life is too short to take yourself too seriously.''

Meanwhile the 29-year-old star - who has sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships - refuses to be around negative people and has learned to step away from things that make her feel bad.

She said: ''I have learned to be OK in myself by not doing things that make me feel bad.

''I focus on what makes me happy - Joe, my kids, my friends, my family, and my fantastic job.''

Stacey is known for her candid social media posts, including her recent photo of her ''furry'' baby bump, and she just wants to make other people feel ''normal''.

She added: ''We all have our little things with our bodies or the way we are and I like making people feel normal.

''So many people replied to my furry bump and said they'd experienced body hair on their bump too.

''It's always good to share. I'm proud of my body. It's created a little baby for me in the past nine months. There's really no point in being enemies with your body.''