Stacey Solomon is ''sad'' to be coming to the end of her pregnancy.

The 29-year-old star - who already has sons Zachary, 10, and six-year-old Leighton and is expecting her first child with partner Joe Swash - is ''very excited'' to meet her baby but she's already ''missing'' her bump as she's enjoyed ''this moment'' in her life.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', she said: ''I am excited, I'm almost getting a little bit sad. You know when it's coming to the end of something? I've quite enjoyed whatever this is, this moment in my life.

''I'm almost sort of missing it already, even though it hasn't happened yet. I'm very excited. I cannot wait to faceplant my bed and sleep on my stomach!''

Earlier this week, Stacey shared a snap from her baby shower showing her grinning while her son Leighton kissed her baby bump, and insisted she feels ''on top of the world'' at the moment.

She captioned the Instagram photo: ''I think this is my favourite picture ever. I know there's a lots of baby shower spam going on right now but I can't help myself.

''I feel on top of the world. I am so privileged to have such an incredible family and friends. I will be forever grateful for the memories from today.

''Love you all to the moon and stars and back again. Also thank you to all of the lovely messages and well wishes from everyone on here.

''I've been trying to reply but I can't keep up and I keep getting emotional in between haha crying with happiness right now (sic)''