Stacey Solomon has compared her sex life to ''a tumbleweed''.

The 'Loose Women' panelist spoke candidly about her relationship between the sheets with partner Joe Swash, and insisted there shouldn't be preasure on couples to constantly be in the mood.

Speaking on the show on Friday (02.02.18), she said: ''It'd be like a tumbleweed... What makes me laugh is that 'can we survive a marriage without sex?' Why is there so much preasure on a marriage to be all that sexual?''

The star explained that often, life can get in the way - and she couldn't be in a relationship with someone who needed that intimacy ''all the time''.

She added: ''It's not even a joke, I've got two children... a full time job, family to take care of. I don't think I could be with someone who wanted to have sex all the time.''

Stacey and her beau both have children - she has sons Zach, nine, and Leighton, five, from two previous relationships, and Joe has 10-year-old son Harry with Emma Sophocleous.

While she has played down their love life, she recently admitted they often go around to one another's house for nights of passion to avoid getting interrupted by their kids.

Stacey spilled to The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Both Joe and I have kids so we don't have conventional dates. It's about fitting in alone time when we can.

''I get my mum round to babysit, sneak out to Joe's, get back before the kids wake up and get them breakfast like nothing's happened.

''Joe also comes over to mine for sleepovers. We put the kids down and then have a bath together, just the two of us. I really value that.''