Stacey Solomon isn't ''in love'' with being pregnant.

The 'Loose Women' presenter - who is expecting her first child with Joe Swash, and her third overall - says her current pregnancy has made her hair go grey and she has been ''horrifically sick''.

She said: ''There are some women who love being pregnant. Like my stepmum. When she was pregnant with my little brother she was an earth mother. Her hair got longer and she was like a bright ray of sunshine in this happy state of zen. I don't feel like that.

''My hair has gone grey - honestly, it has! I've been horrifically sick and I'm so tired. Obviously I'm grateful and I wouldn't want anyone to think I'm not elated, but I'm not in love with being pregnant ... I'm just trying to enjoy it while I'm awake, which isn't a lot. Joe says it's like I've been in a coma for months.''

And the 29-year-old television presenter ''worries'' about her two kids - Leighton, six, and Zachary, 10 - and Joe's son Harry, 11, feel about her relationship with Joe and the new baby.

She told Fabulous magazine: ''We do worry a lot about our children because they're not from normal 2.4-kids families. So me and Joe have been really conscious not to move too fast, and it was only when the kids seemed to be fully on board and pushing for it that we thought, 'OK, we can do this.'

''It doesn't mean everything is blimmin' fantastic all the time, but fundamentally the kids are happy, we're happy and that's exactly where we want to be. The kids adore Joe. They've got their dads and they know he's not replacing anybody. He's just another really lovely friend who loves them. And it's the same for Joe and his son. Our door is always open. We want to be as much a blended family as we possibly can and I think it's working.''