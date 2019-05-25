Stacey Solomon has shared pictures of her sons meeting their new baby brother for the first time.

The 29-year-old singer and television personality gave birth her first child with actor Joe Swash on Thursday (23.05.19) and has taken to Instagram to reveal the touching moment her sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships, met the tot.

The sweet snaps, taken by Stacey's father David Solomon, show Zachary and Leighton kissing their mother and meeting the baby.

Stacey captioned the pictures: ''My Sons. - 21/03/2008 - 05/05/2012 - 23/05/2019 - Thank you Daddy for taking these perfect pictures. I love you. @photography_by_david_solomon_ (sic).''

Joe previously admitted the new baby arrived much earlier than planned.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: ''This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world.

''We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what's to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting.

''We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we've received over the last 8 months. I'm lost for words to describe how I'm feeling.

''So for now, I'm going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans.

''I didn't think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible.

''My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X (sic)''

The 37-year-old presenter shared the post - which was accompanied by a picture of Stacey after giving birth, with their baby covered by a blanket - on his own Instagram account, as well as sharing the same message on Stacey's account on her behalf.