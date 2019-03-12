Stacey Solomon has confessed she has made a few ''spectacular parenting fails'' over the years including leaving her baby son in the supermarket once.
The 'Loose Women' star has confessed she made a ''spectacular parenting fail'' soon after her son Zach, now 10, was born.
Writing in her new book 'Happily Imperfect', she shared: ''I've had some spectacular parenting fails in my time. Not long after Zach was born, I was walking around a store, putting stuff in my basket. He was in the buggy and I'd placed the shop basket on top. About 10 minutes later I was queuing at the till when I suddenly felt sure I had another basket or something. That 'something', of course, was Zach. I don't think I've ever moved as fast as I did through that store.''
Meanwhile, Stacey - who also has Leighton, six, and is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Joe Swash - previously admitted she finds it tough to monitor her children's internet activity.
She explained: ''One game has a 12 rating and I let Zach play it, even though he's only 11. I will play the game myself and see what's in it before I let them play it. They don't have a mobile phone or Twitter as I don't think they need those things. But they do have iPads and watch YouTube so I have to be really careful. I have to watch them all the time. Being present and knowing what they are doing is the only way you can be vigilant about it.''
And family is top of the priority for Stacey and Joe.
She added: ''That's what matters to us - the kids come first. When you move in with someone, it's a really difficult dynamic to manage at first, making sure everyone feels completely included and equal.''
