Stacey Solomon feels ''guilty'' for having children because they weren't planned.

The 'Loose Women' panellist knows families all over the world struggle with getting pregnant and it makes her feel bad because both her children - Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six - came into the world by accident.

She said: ''I can't imagine how difficult it is for people who really desperately want children but can't have them. I almost feel like it's not OK for me to have them because I had my sons by accident and it makes you feel really selfish. I feel guilty because it wasn't something that I had planned - having kids just happened.''

And the 28-year-old television presenter admits she felt like ''all her dreams had shattered'' when she found out she was expecting her first son when she was 17.

She added: ''It felt like all my dreams had been shattered. I didn't want to be pregnant, so I didn't act like I was. To me, I was just me. I still went out. I was just fatter. At the time of getting pregnant, I felt like my life was over. It was hard to come to terms with, I had bad postnatal depression. But then you hear stories of women, all they ever wanted [was to have children] - and it makes you feel guilty. But my kids are the best thing that's happened to me and I'm so privileged that I was able to have them.''

The blonde beauty would love to have children with her boyfriend Joe Swash but wants to wait until their current family is ''completely settled''.

She told Closer magazine: ''I would love children with Joe and we have discussed it, but we want to make sure that our family is completely settled and in a good place before we even think about extending it. It would be lovely to have a baby girl, but it's just whether it works out that way.''